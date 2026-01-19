Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara has 1,858 estuarine crocodiles: Official

Bhubaneswar/Kendrapara, Jan 19 (PTI) Bhitarkanika National Park, a designated Ramsar wetland site in Odisha's Kendrapara district, has a total of 1,858 estuarine crocodiles according to the latest census survey, a senior Forest department official said on Monday.

The official said there has been an increase of 32 crocodiles in the 2026 census survey compared to last year's total of 1,826.

"Of the total 1,858 crocodiles, 353 reptiles are eight feet or above in length," said Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, P K Jha.

The official said that though the increase in population is marginal, the rise in reptiles' number is indicative of the fact that the national park has turned out to be a safe, congenial habitat for saltwater crocodiles.

Of the total of 1,858 crocodiles, Hatchlings are 531 (28.58% below 2 feet), Yearlings 442 (23.79% 2 to 3 ft), Juveniles 365 (19.64% 3 to 6 feet), Sub-adults 167 (8.99% 6 to 8 feet) and Adults 353 (19%).

The annual estimation of crocodiles was conducted from January 8 to January 10 in the river systems in and around Bhitarkanika National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, Gahirmatha Wildlife Sanctuary, Mahanadi deltaic area, and Devi river mouth area.

A total of 24 census teams were deployed to cover 54 identified river and creek segments. The estimation was carried out using a boat-based direct observation total count method, with day and night surveys.

Day surveys focused on sub-adult and adult crocodiles, while night surveys using powerful spotlights were conducted to record hatchlings, yearlings, and juveniles, they said.

The highest population concentration was observed in Kanika Wildlife Range, followed by Rajnagar, Mahakalpada, and Gahirmatha Wildlife Ranges.

Jha said the Odisha Forest department is exploring the option of using drones and camera-based identification techniques for headcount of crocodiles to supplement conventional methods, reduce observer bias, and strengthen long-term population monitoring.

Earlier, a pilot drone-based survey was conducted in December to assess the feasibility of integrating drones into future crocodile monitoring programmes, he said.

Odisha is the only state in the country having all three species — gharial, mugger and saltwater crocodile in the wild.

The state government had launched a conservation programme for these crocodile species in 1975. While the conservation initiative had yielded positive results as far as saltwater and mugger are concerned, it had 'failed' in the Gharial conservation programme. PTI COR AAM AAM RG