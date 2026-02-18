Bhiwadi factory fire: Rajasthan Police arrests owner, factory manager

Jaipur, Feb 18 (PTI) Two days after an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory left seven people dead in Rajasthan’s Alwar, police arrested the owner and the manager of the unit on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered in connection with the incident against Hemant Kumar Sharma, the factory owner, and manager Abhinandan. Another accused and the plot owner, Rajendra, was injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment, officials said.

Hemant and the manager were taken into custody and produced before a court on Wednesday, which remanded them to four days of police custody, they added.

The factory owner is the brother of a head constable posted in the district special team (DST) of Bhiwadi police.

The explosion occurred on February 16 at the illegal unit operating in the Khushkhera industrial area, which killed seven persons and critically injured four others.

Police said the factory was sealed on the day of the incident. During further investigation, another illegal firecracker unit and a warehouse owned by Hemant were found nearby and sealed.

A large stock of firecrackers and manufacturing machinery was recovered from the second unit, police added.