Bhiwandi civic body conducts review to improve standards in municipal schools

Thane, Nov 29 (PTI) The civic body of Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district held a detailed review to improve the quality of education in 92 primary and 11 secondary schools in its jurisdiction, an official said on Saturday.

Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) Commissioner and Administrator Anmol Sagar on Friday reviewed student dropout rates, level-based teaching, PAT (periodic assessment tests) results, ASR, and NIPUN Bharat reports, he said.

"The all-round development of students is important, and the administration is committed to strengthening learning outcomes in municipal schools," public relations officer Shrikant Pardeshi said.

He said that the commissioner instructed action be taken against principals of schools showing below-normal PAT performance.

"The commissioner also directed officials to inspect schools with deteriorated infrastructure and submit renovation proposals through the District Planning Fund," he said, adding that a flying squad of senior officers will be formed to assess the study levels of students in Classes 3 and 5.

Instructions were also given to include protein-rich foods and fruits in school mid-day meals, he said. PTI COR ARU