Bhiwandi civic body forms committee to crackdown on bogus doctors

Thane, Sep 30 (PTI) The civic body in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district has intensified its crackdown on bogus doctors and formed a committee to act on complaints, an official said on Tuesday.

The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has urged citizens to rely only on government-recognised health facilities.

Dr Sandeep Gadekar, medical health officer of the BNCMC, said, "Currently, one BGP (Border Gateway Protocol) dispensary and 19 urban health centres are functioning under the civic medical health department. Outpatient examination and treatment are being carried out at these centres to provide accessible healthcare to citizens." Gadekar, in a release, said that the government has approved 39 urban health and wellness centres (UHWC) under the National Urban Health Mission, of which 19 are already operational in Bhiwandi.

The civic body has also established a review committee to curb bogus doctors, he said.

"As per government directives, a committee has been formed at the municipal level. Medical officers from urban health centres are tasked with identifying bogus doctors and acting on complaints received, he added.

As many as 74 bogus doctors have been booked since the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

"With the help of the police, we are continuously taking strict action to safeguard citizens from unqualified practitioners," Gadekar said. PTI COR ARU