Bhiwandi civic body inks pact to provide skill development training to women

Thane, Dec 4 (PTI ) The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra Entrepreneurship Development Centre (MCED) to implement large-scale skill development and micro-entrepreneurship initiatives for women, an official said on Thursday.

The agreement was formalised on December 3 at the civic body's headquarters.

The MoU aims to promote digital empowerment, livelihood creation and local employment opportunities, especially for women from marginalised communities, spokesperson of the BNCMC Sachin Pardeshi said.

The MOU was signed in the presence of municipal commissioner and administrator Anmol Sagar and MCED executive director Vikrant Bagade.

Under the initiative, BNCMC's women's welfare department will roll out customised training programmes designed for aspiring women, especially from economically weaker sections.

Special focus will be given to women from disadvantaged and minority communities, those seeking rehabilitation from prostitution, those who are school or college dropouts, and young women who have recently completed their education, he said.

Initially, 500 women aged 21 and above will be trained across six key trades: fashion and jewellery design; boutique, beauty and wellness services; food processing; handmade soap, candle and aroma product making; powerloom-related skills; and logistics and data entry operations. PTI COR NP