Bhiwandi court sentences man to 3 years RI for molesting minor relative

Thane, Sep 28 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting his 14-year-old relative.

Additional sessions judge N K Karande of the Bhiwandi sessions court found the 30-year-old accused guilty of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In an order passed on September 26, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.

Special public prosecutor Vijay M Mundhe informed the court that the accused lived in the same locality as the girl.

He said in September 2021, the accused called the girl to his house on some pretext and touched her inappropriately. The girl told her parents, and they lodged a police complaint.