Bhiwandi court sets aside man's conviction in abetment to suicide case

Thane, Aug 24 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district admitted a convict's appeal and set aside an earlier order of a sessions court in a suicide abetment case and directed that he be released.

The Bhiwandi court set aside the Thane sessions court's 2015 order convicting Bhaskar Dhavalu Gavit (40) and sentencing him to four years of rigorous imprisonment for abetting a man's suicide.

Additional Sessions Judge N K Karande of Bhiwandi sessions court held that the charges against Gavit were not proven and hence, he needs to be set free, and his conviction should be set aside.

A copy of the order dated August 17 was made available on Saturday.

Appearing for Gavit, advocate Ramrao Jagtap pointed out that the provisions of abetment of suicide were not attracted in the case and cited that section 107 (abetting doing of a thing) of the IPC was not fulfilled.

The prosecution argued that Gavit had an affair with the victim's wife and had threatened to kill him.

The victim and his wife committed suicide at their house on February 11, 2014, following which the accused was booked under relevant sections of the IPC. PTI COR ARU