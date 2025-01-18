Bhiwandi man booked for beating kitten to death

Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) A 39-year-old man was booked in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly beating a kitten to death, a police official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Uddhav Manjre has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) and provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Narpoli police station official said.

He killed the kitten in an inebriated state, after which an FIR was registered on Friday, the official added.

Manjre is yet to be arrested, he added. PTI COR BNM