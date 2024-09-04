Bhiwandi school headmistress, clerk held for accepting Rs 800 bribe

Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) The headmistress and a junior clerk of a private school in Bhiwandi city of Thane district were arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 800 bribe for issuing a school leaving certificate to a student, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said on Wednesday. The accused duo allegedly demanded Rs 1,000 for issuing the certified true copy of the leaving certificate, but later agreed to accept Rs 800 from the parents of the student.

The ACB acted on a complaint lodged by the parents nabbed the clerk on Tuesday when he was accepting money from the complainant. Later, the headmistress was also arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official stated. PTI COR NSK