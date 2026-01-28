Bhiwani in Haryana reels at 5.5 degrees Celsius; Amritsar coldest in Punjab at 3.7 degrees Celsius

Chandigarh, Jan 28 (PTI) Amritsar was the coldest place in Punjab on Wednesday recording a minimum temperature of 3.7 degrees Celsius, while Bhiwani in Haryana also reeled under intense chill at 5.5 degrees, officials said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, was engulfed by thick fog in the morning. Fog also reduced visibility in some places in the two states.

According to the MeT here, among other places in Punjab, Pathankot recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 5.5 degrees, Faridkot 4 degrees while Sri Anandpur Sahib registered a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius.

However, at places like Ludhiana and Patiala, the minimum temperatures hovered above normal limits. Both places recorded respective lows of 10.4 degrees and 11.1 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 10.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, cold weather conditions prevailed in Sirsa, which recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius. Narnaul also recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius.

However, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal and Rohtak recorded above normal minimums at 12 degrees, 11.6 degrees, 11.9 degrees and 12.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the day temperatures in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday hovered in the range of 16-18 degrees Celsius at many places, which were below normal limits by a few notches.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 18.2 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN MPL MPL