Haryana govt to hand over Bhiwani teacher death case probe to CBI

Chandigarh: The Haryana government is going to hand over the probe into the death of a 19-year-old teacher last week in Bhiwani to the CBI following public outrage.

"The state government and police administration are working with full seriousness and transparency to ensure justice for our daughter Manisha from Bhiwani and her family," Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Wednesday, while adding that he has been continuously seeking updates about the case.

"Based on the family's demand, the Haryana government is going to hand over this case to the CBI for an impartial investigation. Full justice will be ensured in this matter," Saini posted on X in Hindi.

Earlier, the Haryana government on Tuesday ordered the suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS and dongle services in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts for 48 hours (from 11 am on Tuesday) amid public outrage over the death of the teacher.

Manisha's body was found in a field in Bhiwani on August 13. She had gone missing on August 11, after leaving the school, purportedly to inquire about admission at a nursing college.