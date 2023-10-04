Bhogal heist key accused brought to Delhi for interrogation

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Wednesday brought Lokesh Srivas, the main accused in the Bhogal jewellery shop burglary case, to the national capital after a Chhattisgarh court granted him the transit remand, an officer said.

Advertisment

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said Lokesh Srivas was brought to Delhi on Wednesday on a three-day transit remand. He will be produced before a metropolitan magistrate on Thursday for police custody.

The accused, who was nabbed on Friday morning, allegedly broke into the south Delhi shop on September 24-25 night, made a hole in the strongroom and decamped with ornaments worth more than Rs 20 crore as well as Rs 5 lakh in cash.

The jewellery shop had several CCTV cameras but they were damaged, according to police.

The shop owner had closed the showroom, Umrao Singh Jewellers, around 8 pm on September 24 and when he opened it on September 26 morning, he found the shop had been broken into. The shop remains closed on Monday. PTI NIT NIT VN VN