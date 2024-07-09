Bhogapuram airport will be constructed by 2026: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu

Bhogapuram (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 9 (PTI) Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said on Tuesday that the Bhogapuram international airport here will be constructed by 2026.

The Civil Aviation minister, who is an MP from the Srikakulam constituency in Andhra Pradesh, visited the airport construction site in Vizianagaram district in the state and inspected its progress.

“Inspected the ongoing construction at Bhogapuram Int (international) Airport today. Supervised the terminal, runway, and ATC (Air Traffic Control) tower works with officials. Committed to making it a top airport with international standards,” the minister said in a post on social media platform X.

Stating that the airport would emerge as a growth engine for the North Andhra region, he assured that it will be "finished at record speed". It will be completed by 2026 "at any cost", he said.

The minister said the Bhogapuram airport will generate employment for six lakh people directly and indirectly, which would also contribute towards arresting distress migration from North Andhra.

Promising to take personal responsibility for obtaining all the clearances required for the airport construction, Ram Mohan Naidu assured that he would sort out any issue with respect to the civil aviation department, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and others.

“Any clearance from the Government of India or Civil aviation department will be done on top priority. Bhogapuram airport is a top priority for me. Will complete the project in a time-bound manner,” he said, speaking to a regional news channel.

When the airport is completed, it will serve at least 50 lakh passengers per annum, more than double that of Visakhapatnam airport, he said.

The airport will have a 3.8-km runway, he added.

A Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility will also be brought to the region, he further said.

The minister said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting the Bhogapuram airport construction site on July 11 on the sidelines of reviewing projects in the port city of Visakhapatnam and the North Andhra region. PTI STH ANE