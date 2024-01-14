Bhogi celebrated with fervour, piety across Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: People across Andhra Pradesh celebrated Bhogi festival with fervour and piety amidst family reunions on Sunday.

The harvest festival of Sankranti starts with Bhogi, wherein people set up bonfires in front of their houses and on the roads.

Several ruling party and opposition leaders also celebrated Bhogi with fervour, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Accompanied by his wife, Reddy celebrated Bhogi at his camp office in Tadepalli and participated in rituals and cultural programmes.

"I extend Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma festival greetings to all the Telugu people across the world," said Reddy in a post on 'X'.

ఊరూ వాడా ఒక్క‌టై.. బంధు మిత్రులు ఏక‌మై..అంబ‌ర‌మంత సంబ‌రంగా జ‌రుపుకొనే తెలుగువారి పెద్ద పండుగ సంక్రాంతి. భోగి మంటల సాక్షిగా చెడును దహనం చేసి.. సంతోషాల కాంతిని ఇంటి నిండా నింపుకొని.. సుఖ సంతోషాల‌తో..విజ‌యానందాల‌తో ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ అడుగులు ముందుకు వేయాల‌ని మ‌న‌స్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటూ ప్ర… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) January 14, 2024

As part of Bhogi, the chief minister called for burning away evil and filling all households with happiness and light.

Reddy noted that Sankranti is the biggest festival for Telugus and that friends and families come together to celebrate it.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan celebrated Bhogi together at Mandadam village.

In a symbolic protest against the YSRCP government, Naidu and Kalyan burnt some placards bearing messages of difficulties being faced by the masses, such as price rises, joblessness, political violence and others.