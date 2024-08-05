Bhoj Wetland faces no threat of delisting from Ramsar list, Centre tells LS citing state report

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Bhoj Wetland in Bhopal faces no threat of delisting from the Ramsar Convention list of wetlands of international importance, the Centre informed Parliament on Monday citing a report from the Madhya Pradesh State Wetland Authority.

Certain media reports last month suggested that Bhoj Wetland faced the threat of being delisted from the global list due to possible damage to its ecological character.

Responding to a question by BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said, "As reported by the Madhya Pradesh State Wetland Authority, Bhoj Wetland in Bhopal faces no threat of delisting from the Ramsar Convention list of wetlands of international importance." The Ramsar Convention aims to "develop and maintain an international network of wetlands important for the conservation of global biological diversity and for sustaining human life through ecosystem components, processes, and benefits".

India ratified the convention on February 1, 1982.