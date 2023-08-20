Bhojpuri actor 'Nirhua' to make film on '42 Ballia uprising

Ballia: BJP MP and Bhojpuri film actor Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua' has said he will make a film on the 1942 Ballia uprising to highlight the district's role in the freedom movement.

Nirhua, an MP from Azamgarh, told reporters at the party's district headquarters Saturday evening that he had been hearing about the rebellion of Ballia since childhood and was moved by it.

In 1942, several locals rose in rebellion against the British government days after the launch of the Quit India Movement and braved gunfire as they stormed into the District Jail to liberate fellow revolutionaries.

Under the leadership of freedom fighter Chittu Pandey, Ballia was declared "independent" on August 19, 1942 -- five years ahead of the formal independence.

However the revolution did not last long and was soon suppressed by the British which sent in soldiers to wrest back the reins of power.