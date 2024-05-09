Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh to contest as independent from Bihar's Karakat, BJP tightlipped

Patna, May 9 (PTI) Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh, who had earlier refused BJP’s offer to contest the Lok Sabha election as the party’s nominee in West Bengal, on Thursday filed his nomination papers as an independent in his home state Bihar.

Singh filed his papers from Karakat Lok Sabha seat, where former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha of Rashtriya Lok Morcha is likely to be fielded as the NDA nominee.

Previously nominated by the saffron party from Asansol in West Bengal, Singh withdrew amidst controversy over some of his songs that disparaged women.

BJP sources refrained from commenting on the singer-turned-politician's decision to contest independently, although he was believed to have lobbied with opposition parties like the RJD for a ticket.

Despite repeated attempts by PTI, Bihar BJP president and state Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary was not available for comments over Singh's decision to contest the polls against the NDA.

Singh's move to contest against the NDA nominee in Karakat has drawn criticism from some BJP leaders, including Union Minister R K Singh, seeking re-election from neighboring Arrah Lok Sabha seat.

R K Singh emphasised the importance of party loyalty, stating that contesting against the NDA nominee undermines the alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With Singh now an independent candidate, Karakat is poised for a three-way contest. While Kushwaha is likely to file his nomination papers as the NDA candidate soon, CPI(M-L) Liberation's Rajaram Singh has already submitted his papers as the Mahagathbandhan nominee. Karakat will go to polls on June 1. PTI PKD MNB