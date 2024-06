Karakat: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh, who contested as an Independent candidate from Bihar's Karakat seat, was leading over his nearest rival Raja Ram Singh Kushwaha of CPI (ML) Liberation by 179 votes.

Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha candidate, was trailing.

As per the EC, Singh has polled 4,752 votes, followed by 4,573 of Raja Ram Singh Kushwaha and 3,550 of Upendra Kushwaha.