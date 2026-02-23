Bhojshala dispute: MP HC gives parties two weeks to present objections, suggestions on ASI report

Indore (MP), Feb 23 (PTI) The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday granted all parties two weeks to submit their objections and suggestions on the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report concerning the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Masjid complex.

Hindus consider Bhojshala, in the neighbouring Dhar district, a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim community claims the 11th-century monument to be the Kamal Maula Mosque.

The complex is protected by the ASI.

A division bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi noted that the ASI report, submitted in sealed envelopes, has been opened and copies have been provided to the parties.

However, the parties have not yet submitted their objections and suggestions, the court said, setting the next hearing for March 16.

Speaking to PTI, Hindu Front for Justice lawyer Vinay Joshi stated that the ASI conducted a 98-day scientific survey of the site and prepared a 10-volume report spanning more than 2,000 pages detailing coins, symbols related to Sanatan Dharma, and statues of deities.

"However, the final nature of the complex will be decided by the court," he said.

Three individuals who offer Friday prayers at the Kamal Maula Masjid have filed an intervention petition in the High Court and are represented by lawyer Ashhar Warsi.

He claimed that the Hindu Front for Justice case concerned the facts of the complex, which should first be examined in civil court.

"Hence, the case is not maintainable in the high court at this juncture," he contended while talking to reporters.

According to the existing arrangement as per the ASI’s order dated April 2023, initiated after the dispute over the Dhar complex, Hindus are allowed to worship at the site every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz every Friday. PTI HWP LAL ARU