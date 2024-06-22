Bhojshala survey: Sanatan Dharma idols found, says Hindu leader; Muslim side disputes claim

Dhar, Jun 22 (PTI) A Hindu leader on Saturday claimed idols related to Sanatan Dharma had been found during the court mandated scientific survey of the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Masjid complex in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, though the Muslim side in the dispute asserted these were being retrieved from a hut and must not be made part of the findings.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, on March 11, directed Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out a 'scientific survey' of the Bhojshala complex, a medieval-era monument that Hindus believe is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and the Muslim community calls Kamal Maula Mosque.

Saturday was the 93rd day of the survey.

"During the survey, Vasuki Naag made of stone was found at the same place where Shri Krishna idol was found three days back. A total of nine remains associated with Sanatana Dharma, including idol of Lord Shankar (Mahadev) and kalash, were found at the same place in the north-eastern part of the complex. The ASI has preserved them," Bhojshala Mukti Yagya convener Gopal Sharma said.

However, Kamal Maula Welfare Society president Abdul Samad said the idols and stone items were coming from a hut type structure built on the northern side where the parts of the old building were kept and work is being done to remove it.

"There is doubt in this regard. We have a question? When the hut was built, from where was the dump material brought? The material coming out of it should not be added in the survey. This has been our old objection that things which happened later should not be included in the survey," Samad asserted.

Under an arrangement made by the ASI on April 7, 2003, Hindus perform puja on the Bhojshala premises on Tuesdays, and Muslims offer 'namaz' in the complex on Fridays.