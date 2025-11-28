‘Bhoomi pujan’ for pod taxi service in six months: Maharashtra Minister Sarnaik

Thane, Nov 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday announced that the 'bhoomi pujan' for the pod taxi services will be performed in the next six months.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier announced that the service would be introduced to provide last-mile connectivity and reduce pressure on existing transport systems.

A pod taxi is part of the Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) mechanism, in which fully automated and driverless electric vehicles run on elevated tracks to transport a small number of people.

Speaking at a function to mark the death anniversary of Thane's first mayor Satishchandara Pradhan, Sarnaik said the 'bhoomi pujan' for the service will be performed in the next six months.

The first pod taxi network will be launched to connect Thane, Mira-Bhayandar, and Navi Mumbai. PTI COR ARU