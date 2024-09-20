'Bhoomi pujan' of PM MITRA Park in Amravati done twice, BJP misleading people, claims Patole

Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Friday alleged that the foundation stone laying of PM MITRA Park in Amravati was done for the second time by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it was first done by a Union minister last year.

He also claimed that the project will soon be shifted to Gujarat after the Maharashtra assembly elections.

PM Modi paid a visit to Wardha in Maharashtra on Friday, during which he attended a programme marking completion of one year of the launch of Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana. He also laid the foundation stone of a 1,000-acre PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park at Amravati.

Talking to reporters here, Patole said, "Union minister Piyush Goyal had launched the PM MITRA Park in Amravati in July 2023. Since then, there had been no progress. But the BJP is misleading people by performing the 'bhoomi pujan' of the project twice." Accusing PM Modi of speaking lies in the sacred land of Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress leader alleged that the state was being weakened by the Gujarat lobby in Delhi.

Targeting the prime minister over the issue of corruption, he said, "Modi has inducted all corrupt elements in the BJP. He has no right to speak about the Gandhi family." Modi called farmers Naxalites and Khalistanis. He has fake sympathies for farmers, Patole alleged.

In Karnataka, BJP workers tried to desecrate an idol of Lord Ganesh, but the local police saved the idol and immersed it with devotion, he said.

"Several news channels did a fact check of the incident. Despite that, the BJP is indulging in spreading a fake narrative," he charged.

On the upcoming Maharashtra elections, Patole said there were no differences among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies and the issue of chief minister's post will be decided by the leadership after results. PTI MR NP