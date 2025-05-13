Bhopal-based PTI journalist Anil Dubey passes away

Bhopal, May 13 (PTI) Anil Dubey, a senior correspondent with the Press Trust of India, died here on Tuesday following a brief illness.

Dubey, 56, suffered a brain stroke followed by multiple heart attacks leading to his death, a family member said.

Posted in Bhopal since 2016, he was active as a journalist until the last day.

He is survived by wife and a daughter.

The last rites will be performed on Wednesday morning, according to the family.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condoled Dubey's death.

"The news of the demise of Press Trust of India (PTI) senior correspondent Anil Dubey is extremely sad. He always gave priority to the values of journalism on issues of public interest. My condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Baba Mahakal to give the departed soul peace in his heavenly abode," Yadav said on X.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath too took to X to pay his condolences.

"Received the sad news of the untimely demise of senior PTI journalist Mr Anil Dubey in the capital Bhopal. May God give him a place at his feet and give strength to the family to bear this sorrow," the Congress leader wrote.