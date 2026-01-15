Bhopal-based Sudarshan Chakra Corps celebrates 78th Army Day

Bhopal, Jan 15 (PTI) The Bhopal-based Sudarshan Chakra Corps on Thursday celebrated 78th Army Day, which is observed on January 15 to commemorate Lieutenant General (later Field Marshal) K M Cariappa assuming charge as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

Field Marshal Cariappa succeeded General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of independent India, an Army release said.

The day stands as a solemn occasion to salute the valiant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, upholding the highest traditions of the Army, it added.

Sudarshan Chakra Corps commemorated the 78th Army Day 2026 by organising a dignified wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial, Dronachal, led by Lieutenant General Arvind Chauhan, General Officer Commanding.

On the occasion, the General Officer exhorted all ranks to uphold the glorious traditions of the Indian Army, embrace future challenges with determination and pride and contribute indefatigably towards nation building while bringing greater honour and glory to the motherland, it said. PTI MAS BNM