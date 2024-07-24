Bhopal: Couple commits suicide by jumping into lake

Bhopal, Jul 24 (PTI) A couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping in Upper Lake here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident apparently took place late Tuesday night or in the early hours of morning.

A few morning walkers spotted the floating bodies and alerted police, said Shyamla Hills police station in-charge Ram Vilas Vimal.

The deceased were identified as Priya Sahu (25) and Upendra Soni (35).

A scooter was found parked nearby, the official said.

As per the preliminary probe, after Sahu's husband died in January, she started living with Soni, a resident of Satna.

The reason behind their extreme step was yet to be ascertained, the police official said. PTI ADU KRK