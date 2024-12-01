Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Children with congenital disabilities pay tribute, ask 'what was our fault'

Bhopal, Dec 1 (PTI) More than 30 children with congenital disabilities paid tribute to victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy on Sunday to mark the 40th anniversary of the world's worst industrial disaster.

Advertisment

These children, suffering from disabilities like cerebral palsy, intellectual developmental disabilities, Down's syndrome and muscular dystrophy, stood in front of the now defunct Union Carbide factory, the site of a deadly gas leak in the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984 that killed 5,479 persons and injured more than five lakh.

The children, helped by Chingari Trust, held candles and placards seeking justice and questioning what was their fault.

"These children are not born disabled naturally but due to the poison of Union Carbide. These children want to tell the world that lessons have to be learnt so that a disaster like this is never repeated. The aim of this candlelight tribute is to remember the trauma and pain," Chingari Trust's speech therapist Nousheen Khan told PTI.

Advertisment

In a press release, Chingari Trust managing trustee Rasheeda Bee said the trust was working for the last 18 years for the rehabilitation of congenitally disabled children born in families affected by the gas tragedy and subsequent water contamination.

"At present 1,333 such children are registered with Chingari Trust. However, due to financial constraints, we are only able to cater about three hundred children. Around 180 children come to Chingari Trust regularly and receive physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, special education etc free of cost," she said. PTI LAL BNM