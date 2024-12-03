Bhopal gas tragedy: NIDM holds workshop on handling toxic industrial substances

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) A workshop to train and build capacity for creating a culture of safety in industries handling hazardous substances was organised by the NIDM on Tuesday to mark the 40th anniversary of the Bhopal gas tragedy, one of the world's biggest industrial disasters.

The event witnessed discussions on key themes such as historical reflections on the Bhopal incident and its influence on safety regulations, evolution of regulatory and policy frameworks in India, technological advancements in hazard identification and response, and community preparedness and resilience, an official statement said.

The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) functions under the Union home ministry.

The statement said a "significant" emphasis was placed during the workshop -- "Forty Years of Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Lessons Learnt, Challenges and Way Forward" -- on training and capacity building to foster a culture of safety in industries handling hazardous substances.

"Participants had the opportunity to engage in collaborative discussions and share actionable recommendations for enhancing safety standards, integrating new technologies, and strengthening regulatory frameworks," it said.

About 5,479 people were killed while more than five lakh were maimed and left with varying degrees of lifelong health complications after methyl isocyanate (MIC), a highly toxic gas, leaked from Union Carbide's pesticide plant in Bhopal, the Madhya Pradesh capital, on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984. PTI NES NES SZM SZM