Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Organisations fighting for affected persons oppose hospital merger plan

Bhopal, Aug 22 (PTI) Four organisations fighting for the rights of the those affected by the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy on Thursday opposed the plan to merge a hospital meant for them with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here and said it is in violation of Supreme Court orders.

The leaders of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh, Bhopal Gas Peedit Nirashrit Pensionbhogi Sangharsh Morcha, Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha and Children against Dow Carbide said they had written to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to scrap the merger plan.

"The proposed merger with AIIMS, Bhopal will cause irreparable damage to the health care system in place for Bhopal survivors. This proposal was moved in 2018 and was nixed in August 2019 by a government appointed High Powered Committee. We fail to understand why this proposal, which will take away the facilities for special attention to survivors, is being revived after five years," Rashida Bee, president of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh, told reporters.

Rashida Bee claimed she got to know about the merger plan from a draft cabinet note prepared by the Union health ministry.

"Since January 2024, AIIMS, Bhopal has started providing cancer care to Bhopal survivors following an order of the MP High Court. However, the monitoring committee appointed by Supreme Court has expressed concern over the waiting period of 3-4 months for patients. The merger has ominous portents," claimed Bhopal Gas Peedit Nirashrit Pensionbhogi Sangharsh Morcha president Balkrishna Namdev.

Nawab Khan of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha said the proposed merger violates directions passed by the Supreme Court in a matter concerning the medical care of Bhopal gas victims.

"The Supreme Court on August 9, 2012 directed the Union government and other agencies to make BMHRC an autonomous teaching institution so that it attracts quality staff and gives better services to the gas victims," Khan said.

Those who have moved this merger proposal did not deem it necessary to talk to those affected by the tragedy, said Nousheen Khan of Children against Dow Carbide.

In what is widely considered the world's worst industrial disaster, a total of 3,787 people were killed and more than five lakh were affected after toxic gas leaked from a now-defunct pesticide factory of Union Carbide in the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984.