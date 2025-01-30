Bhopal Gas Tragedy waste disposal: No need to panic, says MP minister

Indore, Jan 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah on Thursday urged people not to panic as robust arrangements are in place to dispose of the Bhopal Gas tragedy waste at an incineration unit in Pithampur near Indore.

On December 2-3, 1984, highly toxic methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas leaked from the now defunct Union Carbide factory, killing 5,479 persons and maiming lakhs in the state capital. It is considered the world's worst industrial disaster.

"It has been over 40 years since the tragedy struck Bhopal. And scientifically, industrial waste loses its harmful effects after 25 years. The disposal will be carried out under the guidance of the Supreme Court, the Madhya Pradesh High Court, environmental experts and scientists. There is no need to panic," the state minister for Bhopal Gas Tragedy and Rehabilitation told PTI.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had ordered that 'jan samvad' sessions be held to spread awareness among people, he added.

Pamphlets distributed during a 'jan samvad' session said the waste comprises soil, reactor residues, Sevin (pesticide) residues, naphthol residues and semi-processed residues.

The MP Pollution Control Board pamphlet also said that "scientific evidence suggests the chemical effects of Sevin and naphthol in the waste have now become nought".

The waste no longer contains methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas and does not have any radioactive particles, the pamphlet added.

On January 2, the waste was transported to a private unit in Pithampur for disposal, which sparked off protests.

On January 6, the Madhya Pradesh High Court granted six weeks to the state government for the waste disposal.