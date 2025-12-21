Bhopal metro rail: MP minister Sarang slams Cong for claiming credit

Bhopal, Dec 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang on Sunday slammed the Congress for taking credit for Bhopal metro rail service inaugurated a day earlier.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday inaugurated Bhopal's metro rail service by flagging off a train from Subhash Nagar station on the network's 'priority corridor'.

The 'priority corridor, part of Bhopal's metro rail's Orange Line, is 7 kilometres long and comprises eight elevated stations, namely AIIMS, Alkapuri, DRM Office, Rani Kamlapati Station, MP Nagar, Board Office Square, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Subhash Nagar.

"Congress leaders have got into the habit of taking false credit," Sarang said at a press conference.

While the estimated cost of the 30.8 kilometre long Bhopal metro rail project is Rs 10,033 crore, a sum of Rs 2,225 crore was spent on the 'priority corridor', which is expected to be used by 3000 passengers daily.

The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003, with the Congress ruling for a brief period between December 2018 and March 2020.

The Kamal Nath government fell after a rebellion by Congress MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later joined the BJP.