Bhopal metro's priority corridor may be ready for transport by October: CM Yadav

Bhopal, July 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inspected the under-construction Bhopal Metro on Sunday and expressed hope that the priority corridor from Subhash Nagar to AIIMS will become operational by October this year.

Yadav took a test ride on a three-coach metro train from Subhash Nagar station to AIIMS and from AIIMS to Rani Kamalapati station. He reviewed onboard features and facilities.

"The Bhopal metro project is progressing rapidly. A few incomplete works will be completed within one and a half to two months. The government is working swiftly to give a gift of metro train service to people by October," he told reporters while pointing out that metro train service in Indore has received a positive response.

He said the test run of the Bhopal metro is underway, and the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) has completed the inspection.

"The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will soon inspect the metro works. Once the CMRS gives clearance, the priority corridor of the Bhopal Metro will be opened for public transport," he added.

Yadav stated that the Bhopal metro project is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 6,941.40 crore. The priority corridor from Subhash Nagar to AIIMS is being built at a cost of approximately Rs 2,225 crore and is nearing completion.

"Our target is to start metro operations on this priority corridor by October 2025. The roadmap aims to fully operationalise both corridors- orange and blue lines- before 2030," he said.

Yadav said the design speed of the Bhopal Metro is 90 kmph, with an operational speed of 40 to 60 kmph. A total of 27 state-of-the-art metro train sets have been planned for the metro project, out of which seven have already arrived in the state capital.

The metro will not only ensure convenient travel but also contribute effectively to environmental protection and pollution control, he added.

Sharing updates on the Indore metro, Yadav said the government aims to start the full section from Super Corridor to Malviya Nagar (Radisson) intersection by the end of this year.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is moving quickly to enhance civic amenities, the chief minister added. PTI LAL NSK