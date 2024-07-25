Bhopal private school director alleges assault by ABVP workers; outfit denies claim, FIR filed

Bhopal, Jul 25 (PTI) Director of a Bhopal-based private school on Thursday alleged Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers demanded money from him for enrolling students in their organisation and when he refused to do so, they created a ruckus and manhandled him.

However, the Madhya Pradesh ABVP unit strongly denied the allegations levelled against the right-wing student organisation's workers even as the police registered a case against some individuals based on the school director's complaint and launched a probe.

The incident took place in the afternoon when a group of people entered the school premises, ransacked it after confining the institute's chairman in a room, and later allegedly beat up its director.

The injured director, Abhinav Bhatnagar, was immediately taken to a hospital, sources said.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Shahpura Police Station in-charge Raghunath Singh said based on the school director's complaint, a case was registered against some individuals, two of them identified only as Mridul and Shivji, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A probe was underway in the case, but no arrests were made so far, he said.

State ABVP secretary Sandeep Vaishnav said a team of workers went to the school by carrying a permission letter for conducting a membership drive in the institute.

"When they reached there, school employees confined them in a room and in the ensuing melee a piece of glass got broken," he said.

The school director suffered injuries on his hand because of a broken glass and ABVP activists did not beat him up as alleged by him, Vaishnav claimed.

All allegations levelled by the school management against ABVP workers were "totally false," he insisted. PTI MAS RSY