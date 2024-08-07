Bhopal: Robbery in broad daylight at apartment complex of legislators

Bhopal, Aug 7 (PTI) Two unidentified men looted around Rs 12 lakh from a former legislator's house in an apartment complex for MLAs and MPs here on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place at Rachna Tower, developed by the government-run MP State Cooperative Awas Sangh.

While the police did not disclose the name of the owner of the flat where the robbers struck, sources said he was a former MLA who is also a liquor contractor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shraddha Tiwari told reporters that as per the complaint, two people rang the bell around 9 am and barged into the flat.

They tied up the man -- an employee of the owner -- and decamped with around Rs 12 lakh in cash, she said.

CCTV footage of the premises was being examined, the DCP said.

Ajit Singh, president, Rachna Tower Housing Society, said the complex was developed for sitting and former MPs and MLAs but some unsold flats were sold to others too.

The premises lack security, he said. PTI ADU KRK