Bhopal school receives ‘RDX’ threat mail in Telugu; declared hoax after search

Bhopal, Feb 15 (PTI) A school in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Saturday received an email claiming that the institute would be blown up by “RDX”, which was declared a hoax later, police said.

The threat mail to the school in the Piplani area of the city in the Hindi heartland was written in Telugu, an official said.

The school will be blown up by "RDX", a powerful explosive, claimed the email.

After being alerted, the authorities moved quickly and mobilised teams from the Anti-Terorrism Squad (ATS), bomb disposal unit and dog squad, said Anurag Lal, station house officer of Piplani police station.

He said there were no students in the school when the threat mail arrived. The staffers present on the premises were moved out for safety reasons.

After a thorough search of the school, officials declared the threat a hoax. Efforts are being made to track down the sender of the email, added Lal. PTI LAL NR