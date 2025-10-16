Bhopal schoolgirl band chosen to perform at Statue of Unity in PM's presence

Bhopal, Oct 16 (PTI) A girls' band from a city school will be performing at the Statue of Unity complex in Gujarat on National Unity Day in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said here on Thursday.

The girls' team from St Joseph Convent Idgah Hills School recently secured the first place in a band competition organised by the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department. The band also represented the state at the national level and secured the second place, the official said.

The team has now been selected by the Union Home Ministry to perform at a programme at the Statue of Unity complex in Ekta Nagar on October 31, he said.

The girls' team from Bhopal and the Rajasthan team which secured the first place in the boys' category at the national level will perform jointly in the presence of prime minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The event is being organised to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Bhopal school team will share the stage with teams from the State Police Force, Border Security Force, other security forces, and the NCC, the official said.

The band, consisting of 30 girls, will leave for Gujarat on October 23, accompanied by their instructor Rasik Nagar Pandey.

It will perform Hindi, Gujarati, English, Spanish and German tunes, Pandey said.

School Principal Sister Lily said the team has been preparing for the prestigious event for the past 15 days. It was a matter of pride for the school, Bhopal, and the entire state of Madhya Pradesh, she added. PTI MAS KRK