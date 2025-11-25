Bhopal to host seventh edition Vishwa Rang festival of literature and arts

Bhopal, Nov 25 (PTI) The seventh edition of the Tagore International Literature and Arts Festival, "Vishwa Rang," will be organised in Bhopal from November 27 to 30, which organisers described as an example of a shared culture and Asia's largest cultural confluence.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel will inaugurate the festival, said Santosh Choubey, Director General of "Vishwa Rang" and Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University, on Tuesday.

He said that several eminent personalities, including former President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun, and Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi, will attend, along with experts in various fields and representatives from around 41 countries.

He described the event as an example of shared culture and Asia's largest cultural confluence.

Choubey said the festival will feature over 80 dialogue sessions, providing an open platform for discussion and artistic expression.

"The Vishwa Rang journey, which began in Bhopal in 2019, has returned to the city, filled with new energy and confidence after travelling through Mauritius, Sri Lanka, New Delhi, and Mumbai", he told reporters.

This event is being organised by Rabindranath Tagore University in collaboration with the Tagore International Centre for Art and Culture, in memory of Rabindranath Tagore.

For the first time, the Madhya Pradesh government's Culture Department is also collaborating.

Choubey said the festival will feature all aspects of fine arts, from music and folk dances to cinema and literature.

"More than 1000 linguists, litterateurs, educationists, science and technology experts, critics, cultural workers, environmentalists from India and the world, along with well-known personalities from the world of media, arts, cinema and entertainment, will be a part of Vishwa Rang", he added.

Siddharth Chaturvedi, Vice Chancellor of Scope Skill Global University, said that the popularity graph of this festival has been rising gradually, and the main reason is the democratic image of Vishwa Rang. PTI MAS NSK