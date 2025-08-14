Bhopal's Badi Jheel no less attractive than Dal Lake, will be developed further: MP CM

Bhopal, Aug 14 (PTI) Bhopal's Badi Jheel or Upper Lake is no less beautiful than the famous Dal Lake of Kashmir and will be developed further as a tourist attraction by introducing a shikara service, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday.

He was speaking after flagging off `Jal Tiranga Yatra' in boats in the picturesque man-made lake under the ongoing `Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan', a campaign dedicated to the valour of the Indian armed forces.

"Bhopal's Badi Jheel is no less than Kashmir's Dal Lake and it will be developed further by operating shikaras with the help of the Tourism Department," Yadav said.

Sports activities are being encouraged in the state with the aim of winning more and more medals for the country in international events such as the Olympics and Commonwealth Games in all categories including water sports, the chief minister said.

A large number of water sports players and students among others participated in the event.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang, Minister of State for Backward Classes and Minority Welfare (Independent Charge) Krishna Gaur, state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, Bhopal mayor Malti Rai and the party's Bhopal unit chief Ravindra Yati were present.

On Wednesday, the Tiranga Yatra was taken out on the premises of the Chief Minister's official residence.

All the officers and staff members working in the Chief Minister's Secretariat and residence, security personnel and `didis' of Didi Cafe participated in the Yatra led by Yadav, waving the tricolor.

The chief minister also participated in the Yatra organised by Karma Shri Sanstha in Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Nagar Kolar Road area.

The world has become acquainted with the valour of the country and its brave sons of the armed forces through Operation Sindoor led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Yadav also flagged off a huge Tiranga Yatra which started from Shaurya Smarak by hoisting the tricolor in Bhopal's South West Assembly constituency represented by MLA Bhagwan Das Sabnani.

A large number of women participated on two-wheelers in the Tiranga Yatra which proceeded from Shaurya Smarak to Bharat Mata Chowk. Models of Brahmos missiles and Rafale fighter jets were also displayed in the Yatra. PTI MAS KRK