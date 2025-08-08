BHU professor Santanu Kumar Swain appointed as Sikkim University VC

Gangtok, Aug 8 (PTI) The Centre has appointed BHU professor Santanu Kumar Swain as the vice chancellor of Sikkim University, a central varsity in the Himalayan state, an official said Friday.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Education on Thursday, Swain will serve a term of five years or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.

The appointment was made by President Droupadi Murmu in her capacity as the visitor of the central university.

Swain, who currently holds an academic position at Banaras Hindu University, brings with him extensive experience from one of India’s leading institutions, the official said.

He will replace Professor Abhijit Dutta, who has been serving as the officiating VC of Sikkim University.

Swain's appointment comes at a crucial time as the institute continues to grow in academic and research excellence across the eastern Himalayan region, the official said.

The ministry has formally notified all authorities concerned, including the President's secretariat, University Grants Commission (UGC), and the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), regarding the appointment.