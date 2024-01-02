BHU rape: TN BJP chief Annamalai says no one will be spared

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai Tuesday became the first prominent BJP leader to speak on the IIT-BHU gang rape case in which the three accused were allegedly working for the IT cell of the saffron party.

Advertisment

Two months after a woman student was allegedly gang-raped inside the IIT-BHU campus in Uttar Pradesh, police arrested three men on Sunday and opposition parties alleged that they were BJP functionaries.

The three accused claimed themselves to be the BJP's IT cell members on their Facebook page.

BJP IT Cell is headed by Amit Malviya as national head. However, Malviya has not commented on the matter yet.

Advertisment

A request seeking his response did not elicit any response by the time of the filing of this story.

Reacting on BJP workers' alleged involvement in gangrape of IIT-BHU student, the party president of the southern state said, “Strict punishment is being given to those who are the perpetrators and the police have started arresting. In Uttar Pradesh, we all have seen the turn around in law and order in the last many years. We are witness to the changed law and order.”

“After Modiji has come, the situation completely turned around in Indian society. And BJP is one party that will always stand with our mother and sister,” he added.

Advertisment

“At the same time, if there is anybody involved in our society as human beings, anybody is involved in this kind of dastardly attack, especially on our mothers and sisters, our government is not going to spare anybody. So the UP government is already cracking, already arresting them,” Annamalai commented about the accused.

Sharing pictures of the three arrested men with senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here on Monday, Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza urged the prime minister to break his "silence" on the issue.

She alleged that it took 60 days to arrest them because these rapists were campaigning for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh elections.

Advertisment

Annamalai said that the opposition wants to do politics.

“They don't want to do politics on people issues, they want to do politics on selfish issues. That is why people of India or country are continuously rejecting them in every single occasion when the elections are happening in our country,” he said.