Bhubaneswar: 2 persons sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping man

Bhubaneswar, Sep 10 (PTI) Two persons were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Bhubaneswar for kidnapping a man.

Additional Sessions Judge Himanshu Sekhar Mallik also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the two convicts, Raghunatha Moharana and Kalu Charan Moharana.

They were held guilty under IPC sections 364 A (kidnapping for ransom) and were sentenced to life imprisonment.

The duo abducted one Rabindra Kumar Barik from the Pokhariput area on June 1, 2015. They demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from his family.

Barik's father registered an FIR at the Airfield police station. He was rescued the next day, and the convicts were arrested.