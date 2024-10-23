Bhubaneswar airport to suspend operations for 16 hrs in view of cyclone Dana

Bhubaneswar, Oct 23 (PTI) Flight operations at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar will remain suspended for 16 hours from Thursday evening in view of cyclone Dana, a statement said.

Advertisment

The cyclone, with wind speeds expected to reach up to 120 kmph, is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port in Odisha by Friday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Airport operation will be suspended from 5 pm on October 24 to 9 am on October 25 due to cyclone Dana," the statement said.

Over 100 flights operate at the Bhubaneswar airport every day, recording a footfall of nearly about 15,000 people, officials said.

Advertisment

Earlier, the East Coast Railway had cancelled 198 trains that were scheduled from October 23 to 25 in view of the cyclone. PTI BBM SOM