Bhubaneswar assault victim succumbs to injuries, 2 arrested

Bhubaneswar, Jan 1 (PTI) A youth who was critically injured in an attack by a group of five persons on December 27 died here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Babul Das, a resident of Nayapalli police station area.

Babul was attacked by a group of five persons while he was sitting outside his residence, police said, adding that two persons have been arrested in this connection.

He was initially taken to Capital Hospital and later shifted to a private facility where he died, police said.

Demanding arrest of all the accused, locals burnt tyres and blocked the busy road connecting Unit-8 DAV School to CRP Square.

"We have arrested two persons, including a juvenile, and efforts are on to nab the rest, who are currently absconding," said Biswaranjan Senapati, ACP (zone-5) Bhubaneswar.

Preliminary investigation suggests the murder occurred due to past rivalry, he said, adding that a love triangle angle has also emerged.