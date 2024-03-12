Bhubaneswar-Balangir Express train extended upto Sonepur

Bhubaneswar, Mar 12 (PTI) The railway authority has extended the Bhubaneswar-Balangir Express train up to Sonepur in Odisha.

Advertisment

Bolangir MP Sangita Kumari Singhdeo on Tuesday flagged off this train from Sonepur railway station.

According to railways, the Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Sonepur Super Fast Express after arrival at Balangir will leave at 1.45 pm towards Sonepur and will reach there at 3.15 pm.

In the return direction, the train will leave from Sonepur at 1 pm and will reach Balangir at 2.25 pm. This train will leave Balangir at 2.45 pm and reach Bhubaneswar at 9.45 pm.

The regular service of this train will commence from Sonepur on March 14 and from Bhubaneswar on the next day, the railway officials said.

The timings and stoppage of the Bhubaneswar-Sonepur-Bhubaneswar Express will remain unchanged between Bhubaneswar and Balangir from both directions. PTI BBM BBM NN