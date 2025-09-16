Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip corridor to be driver behind Odisha's growth: NITI Aayog's Anna Roy

Bhubaneswar, Sep 16 (PTI) The proposed Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip Economic Region (BCPPER) corridor project is envisaged to play a key role in Odisha's vision of achieving a USD 500 billion economy by 2036 and USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047, NITI Aayog's principal economic advisor Anna Roy said here on Tuesday.

Roy was giving a keynote address at a stakeholder consultation meeting on BCPPER organised by the Odisha government in collaboration with NITI Aayog.

She presented the draft economic plan of BCPPER and outlined an exhaustive growth-hub strategy for the region.

Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) principal secretary Usha Padhee highlighted that the BCPPER initiative reflects the prime minister's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat', calling for growth that balances economic ambition with cultural heritage.

Development Commissioner Anu Garg highlighted the unique character of the four core cities -- Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Paradip -- and emphasised that this distinctiveness must be preserved and celebrated while planning for rapid urban and economic expansion.

Garg also spoke about the vision document of the Odisha government and emphasised how the economic plan is aligned with the state's vision.

She urged participants to collaborate closely to ensure that the projects identified in the vision document for BCPPER are implemented in a time-bound manner.

The contributions will guide the government's next steps in finalising the BCPPER roadmap, which already identifies more than 65 priority projects and 37 policy reforms, she added.