Bhubaneswar-Goa direct flight from April 1: Odisha CMO

Bhubaneswar, Mar 20 (PTI) Odisha will get a direct flight to Goa from on April 1.

This was announced by Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO) through a social media post. The direct flight services will begin from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar to Goa from April 1, it said.

According to the CMO, IndiGo will provide flight services four days a week under the New Destination Policy of the state government. The flights for Goa will be available on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, it said, adding that the direct flights will connect Bhubaneswar's BPIA with Dabolim Airport in Goa.

The initiative will encourage tourism, trade and other economic activities, the CMO added.

In an X post, the CMO said: "A new chapter in Odisha's aviation journey unfolds. Grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji as Bhubaneswar-Goa flights to take off soon under the #NewDestinationPolicy, unlocking new horizons for tourism, trade & opportunities. With #ViksitOdisha on the rise, #Odisha is charting a bold course toward a more connected, prosperous future! #WingsOfProgress #OdishaOnTheRise." PTI AAM AAM RG