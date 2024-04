Bhubaneswar, Apr 25 (PTI) Odisha reeled under severe heatwave conditions on Thursday with state capital Bhubaneswar recording 41 degrees Celsius at 11.30 am, officials said.

Balasore also recorded 41 degrees Celsius, while Jharsuguda was at 40.4 degrees and Hirakud sizzled at 40.2 degrees, they said.

The Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar predicted severe heatwave conditions in Gajapati, Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts. PTI BBM BBM SOM