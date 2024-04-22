Bhubaneswar sizzles at over 43 degrees C

Bhubaneswar, Apr 22 (PTI) The meteorological department on Monday said 17 places in Odisha recorded a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or above during the day, with Bhubaneswar becoming the hottest city in the state.

During the day, the mercury level rose to 43.8 deg C in Bhubaneswar, the state capital, followed by 42.9 deg C in Paralakhemundi town and 42.6 deg C in Baripada.

The IMD centre here said some places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal are likely to experience hot and humid weather conditions on Tuesday, it said.

Thunderstorms with lightning are also expected in Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, and Sundargarh on April 23, it said.

Meanwhile, state public health director Niranjan Mishra said 89 people from 16 districts have been admitted to hospitals for heat stroke-related illness during this summer season.

Sundergarh district reported the highest number of such hospitalisation cases at 41, followed by Khurda (12), Angul (9), Mayurbhanj and Jharsuguda (7 each) and Sambalpur (5), he said. PTI BBM BDC