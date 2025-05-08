Bhubaneswar to Abu Dhabi flight service to commence from June

Bhubaneswar, May 8 (PTI) International flight service from Bhubaneswar to Abu Dhabi will commence from June this year, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Thursday.

The flight service will be launched under the Building Management of Aviation Assets and Network (B-MAAN) scheme. Indigo will run the flight service on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday every week from Biju Patnaik International Airport, it said.

Abu Dhabi is the capital city of the United Arab Emirates.

"From Temple City to Global Gateway! From June 2025, #Bhubaneswar will take flight to Abu Dhabi under the #BMAAN initiative--powered by the transformative #NewDestinationPolicy," the CMO said on X.

It will be a major stride toward connecting the state with the world--boosting tourism, trade, and global prospects for a 'viksit Odisha', it said.

The chief minister has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for steering this landmark aviation push.

The B-MAAN scheme and new destination policy is paving the way for enhanced air connectivity with more flights for Odisha, the CMO said.

While presenting the annual budget for the year 2025-26, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had announced the launch of B-MAAN programme to strengthen aviation infrastructure in the state.

The comprehensive programme envisions the modernisation and expansion of airports across the state to meet growing demand, including the establishment of a greenfield airport at Paradip. Under this initiative, the state has targeted to commence direct flight services to 10 new domestic destinations and 3 new international destinations, significantly enhancing Odisha's air connectivity.

Under the Odisha New Destination Policy-2024, the government is providing financial assistance to bridge the gap between operational costs and expected revenue for air travel services.

An allocation of Rs 382 crore has been made to support aviation infrastructure development and enhance air connectivity in Odisha. PTI BBM BBM RG