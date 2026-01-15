Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik Airport handles 51.5 lakh passengers in 2025, ranks 13th in India

Bhubaneswar, Jan 15 (PTI) The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar handled a record 51.5 lakh passengers in 2025, ranking 13th among the country's airports in passenger traffic, officials said on Thursday.

In a post on X, the CMO said, "Bhubaneswar Airport has set a new all‑time record, with 5.15 million (51.5 lakh) passengers traveling in 2025 and now ranks 13th in India for passenger movement. A strong sign of #Odisha’s growing connectivity and aviation growth." It also noted that the achievement reflects the smooth and strategic coordination between the state government’s B‑MAAN (Building and management of aviation assets and network) scheme, a visionary initiative to modernise aviation infrastructure across Odisha, and the central government’s UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme to boost regional air connectivity.

"Together, these efforts are positioning Odisha as the aviation hub of Eastern India, enhancing access, fostering economic growth, and opening new opportunities in trade, tourism, and investment," the CMO said.

BPIA director Prasanna Pradhan said handling an estimated number of 5.15 million passengers through the airport during 2025, is the highest since operation of the airport.

He said Delhi airport continues to lead with passenger traffic of around 70 million, maintaining its top position among Indian airports at the national level.

Officials said BPIA presently operates flights to a total of 28 destinations.