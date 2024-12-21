Bhubhu Jot Tunnel Project gets clearance for construction in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Dec 21 (PTI) The path has been cleared for the construction of the Bhubu Jot Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh connecting Jogindernagar in Mandi district with Kullu through the Lug valley, officials said on Saturday.

The Ministry of Defence has officially recommended to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to designate the Bhubu Jot Tunnel and the Ghatasani-Shilha-Bhubu Jot-Kullu National Highway as a project of strategic importance, a statement issued here said.

In its communication, the Ministry of Defence highlighted the critical role of this highway and tunnel as an alternative route to Leh-Ladakh, enhancing the operational readiness of the armed forces in forward areas.

Bhubu Jot remains snowbound during the winters and the proposed tunnel would ensure all-weather road connectivity benefitting commuters and facilitating military movement. It could serve as a shorter alternative for Army convoys to Ladakh via Kullu from Pathankot.

Additionally, the tunnel is expected to drive socio-economic growth in the region. Budgetary provisions for the project will be made accordingly, the statement added.

The proposed tunnel would cut the distance between Kangra and Kullu by over 50 kilometers benefitting the local population and boosting tourism.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said the state government is prioritizing tunnel construction to improve connectivity, promote sustainable development and minimize environmental impact.

"The Bhubu Jot Tunnel would be a transformative step for the development of the state. This project would not only strengthen strategic infrastructure but also catalyze socio-economic growth in the region," he said. PTI BPL OZ OZ